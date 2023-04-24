RACINE — “Stars” will be the spring public program at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Gifford School planetarium, 8332 Northwestern Ave. (doors 22 or 26).

Every star has a story. Some are as old as time, faint and almost forgotten. Others burn bright and end their lives in powerful explosions. New stars are created every day, born in vast clouds of gas and dust.

Through every phase of their existence, stars release the energy that lights the universe. Attendees will journey to the furthest reaches of our galaxy and experience both the beauty and destructive power of stars.

"Stars," narrated by actor Mark Hamill, explores the powerhouses of the universe and our relationship with the night sky throughout history. The evening will conclude with a look at the spring evening sky.

Free star maps will be available.

Reservations are required by sending an email to john.surendonk@rusd.org. Include name, number of people and a contact number for confirmation. Due to limited seating, reservations cannot be accepted for organizations or groups.