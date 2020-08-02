Stafford sent to the bench

One of the NFL’s standout quarterbacks is now on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Matthew Stafford was put on the list by the Detroit Lions. The reserve/COVID-19 list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected person. The 32-year-old Stafford is easily one of the most high-profile players to land there.
The Lions, citing NFL-NFLPA policy, have not been commenting on the medical status of players on that list. Stafford is entering his 12th season with Detroit after being drafted by the Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in 2009.
Stafford’s wife Kelly had surgery last year to remove a brain tumor.
Stafford played every game for the Lions from 2011-18, but back and hip injuries caught up with him and he missed half of last season. Detroit is coming off two straight bad seasons under coach Matt Patricia, who is under pressure to improve this year — if the NFL can even play amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Also Saturday, Seattle put guard Chance Warmack on the reserve/opt-out list, and Dallas put defensive back Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jacksonville defensive end Lerentee McCray went on the reserve/opt-out list too.
“With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in ‘Our Nation,’” McCray said. “I was honored to be involved in our team’s social justice efforts during this offseason, and I look forward to continuing to support those affected in any way I can.”
BROWNS: Star wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been placed on the active/physically unable to perform list following offseason hip surgery.
The team made the roster move Sunday while stressing that Landry remains on schedule to return this season. Landry, who has not missed a game during six NFL seasons with Miami and Cleveland, has said he expects to be back on the field sometime in August.
On Thursday, first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Landry was still on track “based on everything he has done post-surgery.”
The 27-year-old had surgery in February. Landry played through a painful condition last season, when he finished with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns.
A four-time Pro Bowler, Landry has made at least 81 catches per season and he has twice recorded more than 100.
The Browns also placed receiver J’Mon Moore on the active/non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. He spent last season on Cleveland’s practice squad.
Cleveland’s veterans have been reporting to training camp this week and going through COVID-19 testing and taking physicals.
GIANTS: Defensive tackle Leonard Williams has been designated with a non-football injury as the team made several moves to get to the 80-player limit.
Williams was acquired from the Jets in October for two draft picks. He has 17½ sacks in five seasons but finished with a career-low half-sack last year. He was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Jets.
The Giants also waived eight players, including running back Jon Hilliman, linebacker Chris Peace, safety Rashaan Gaulden and cornerback Shakial Taylor, who was awarded to the Giants off waivers on Tuesday.
Also waived were four rookie or first-year players: quarterback Case Cookus of Northern Iowa, fullback George Aston of Pittsburgh, and linebackers Oluwole Betiku, Jr. of Illinois and Dana Levine of Temple.
And wide receiver Da’Mari Scott has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. He is the second Giants player to do so after starting offensive tackle Nate Solder made that decision last week.
The Giants also signed rookie defensive back Jarren Williams of the University at Albany and the team was awarded rookie wide receiver Tony Brown off waivers after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.
The first day of full-pads practice is scheduled for Aug. 17.
COWBOYS: Dallas released Kai Forbath, clearing the way for Greg Zuerlein to be their kicker in 2020.
Forbath signed a one-year contract in March after making all 10 kicks as the midseason replacement for a struggling Brett Maher in 2019.
Zuerlein signed a three-year contract with $2.3 million guaranteed just a few days later and was reunited with special teams coach John Fassel, who left the Los Angeles Rams and joined new Dallas coach Mike McCarthy’s staff.
The Cowboys planned on having a legitimate kicking competition in training camp for the first time in years before the pandemic wiped out offseason workouts and led to camp rosters being trimmed 10 spots to 80.
Zuerlein’s accuracy tailed off in the two seasons after connecting on a career-best 38 field goals in 40 tries in 2017, when he was an All-Pro and Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl.
The 32-year-old Zuerlein was second to Maher in misses in the NFL last season with nine. But “Greg the Leg” has made 15 of 20 kicks from 50 yards and beyond the past three seasons and has one of the strongest legs in the league.
The Cowboys also placed defensive back Saivion Smith on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move means Smith either tested positive for the virus, which teams are not confirming, or was in close contact with someone who tested positive.
Dallas also waived long snapper Joe Fortunato and linebacker Azur Kamara, who reached an injury settlement.
