Stacey (aka Trump) O Askew, 4100 block of 29th Avenue, Kenosha, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Stacey O Askew
Related to this story
Most Popular
A one-month-old infant was a victim of homicide at about 12:11 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Lasalle Street in Racine.
"Anywhere from east of I-94, it's 10-15 inches," National Weather Service Meteorologist Cameron Miller said. "It's less as you go west of I-94."
A Racine man allegedly crashed into a snowbank during police chase, and then was found to have more than 1.3 pounds of marijuana combined between his vehicle and home.
Mike Gosa — owner and designer at the Échelon Gallery, who named the store as an homage to his background as a military engineer — says he wants customers to walk into his store and feel like there's something there for them. "The style that's in you is on you," he says.
It's a kaleidoscope of a retail store, and each pop of color pulls you in to discover what's waiting in that particular section.
A woman who refused to leave the restroom and allegedly was on several drugs at the Walmart Neighborhood Market is being held for nine charges, Mount Pleasant Police said Friday.
The lawsuit is based on how Dimple's Fine Imports did not receive a Small Business Emergency Assistance grant from the city because one of its owners had attended a #ReopenWisconsin rally.
UPDATE: 'I wanted to push the limit' said man who allegedly stalked woman from Racine to Union Grove
“I wanted to push the limit to see how long it would take for this person to call the police,” the suspect allegedly said. “I don’t know how far I was going to follow this person." He added he knew that the victim knew she was being followed and "it was somewhat fun."
Rollover in Mount Pleasant that shut down Emmertsen Road Friday night allegedly caused by drunk driver
The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported the driver who allegedly caused the rear-ending that became a rollover was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-causing injury.
A Racine man allegedly had child pornography containing children as young as 2 years old on multiple hard drives.
TOWN OF LINN — A Burlington area teen was killed on Saturday evening after a snowmobile crash just outside Lake Geneva, according to the Department of Natural Resources.