St. Robert to hold Virtual Fall Festival
St. Robert to hold Virtual Fall Festival

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
UNION GROVE — St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave., will hold a Virtual Fall Festival with curbside to go rotisserie chicken and barbecue rib dinner by Charcoal Grill & Rotisserie from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4.

Dinner tickets cost $20 for one-half chicken and one-quarter ribs. Meals include corn, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, coleslaw and dessert. One entry into the grand cash raffle is included, as well as an entry for door prizes. Winners need not be present.

People can log into the virtual event at https://srbfallfest20.givesmart.com to view and participate in the silent auction, quilt raffle, wine pull and pie auction, and vote on a scarecrow. The silent auction is open for bidding now until 5 p.m. Sunday. Winners will be notified with time of pickup.

All ages can participate in the build a scarecrow event. For event details, go to facebook.com/events/687007475247784.

For more information, dinner/raffle tickets or to make a donation, contact Jackie Fonk via email at jackie@fonkshomecenter.com.

