St. Rita Parish Festival has food, live music

CALEDONIA — The St. Rita Parish Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19-21, on the parish grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave.
Midway-style carnival rides are back with wristband specials good for three-hour blocks of time. There are also children's games (some free) for all ages. In addition, a storytelling mermaid and two shows, including a magician, aerial acrobatics, fire performance and juggling, are free for children to enjoy from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday 1-3 PM and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Scheduled bands playing in the entertainment tent are:
- Friday — The Cheap Shots, 7-10:30 p.m.
- Saturday — Weird Science, 2:30-5:30 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7-10:30 p.m.
- Sunday — Full Flavor, noon-2:15 p.m., and Mt. Olive, 3:30-7:30 p.m.
There will be a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and a chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinners cost $12. Food favorites like homemade Italian sausage and beef sandwiches, brats, hamburgers and corn-on-the-cob will be available. New this year will be baked potatoes with assorted toppings.
The meat and basket raffles are back, as well as the super raffle with a first prize of $1,500.
Festival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. Pets or carry-in food and beverages are not permitted.