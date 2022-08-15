 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Rita Parish Festival has food, live music

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Weird Science group photo

Weird Science will perform from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the St. Rita Parish Festival.

CALEDONIA — The St. Rita Parish Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 19-21, on the parish grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave.

Midway-style carnival rides are back with wristband specials good for three-hour blocks of time. There are also children's games (some free) for all ages. In addition, a storytelling mermaid and two shows, including a magician, aerial acrobatics, fire performance and juggling, are free for children to enjoy from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday 1-3 PM and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Scheduled bands playing in the entertainment tent are:

  • Friday — The Cheap Shots, 7-10:30 p.m.
  • Saturday — Weird Science, 2:30-5:30 p.m., and Almighty Vinyl, 7-10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday — Full Flavor, noon-2:15 p.m., and Mt. Olive, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

There will be a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and a chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Dinners cost $12. Food favorites like homemade Italian sausage and beef sandwiches, brats, hamburgers and corn-on-the-cob will be available. New this year will be baked potatoes with assorted toppings.

The meat and basket raffles are back, as well as the super raffle with a first prize of $1,500.

Festival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. Pets or carry-in food and beverages are not permitted.

