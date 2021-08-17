 Skip to main content
St. Rita Festival returns with food, live music
St. Rita Festival returns with food, live music

CALEDONIA — The St. Rita Festival returns this year Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20-22, on the St. Rita Church grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave.

The festival will feature a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday for $12 and a chicken dinner at noon Sunday for $11. Mac and cheese with friends for kids costs $5. Other American and Italian food will be sold.

Activities include a corn zone, children's games and arcade games.

Live music will be featured each day. The lineup:

  • Friday — Full Flavor, 5-7:30 p.m.; Double Cross, 8:15-10:45 p.m.
  • Saturday — Cameron Webb, 12:30-3 p.m.; Lunde, 4-6 p.m.; Cold Sweat & The Brew City Horns, 7-10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday — All the Kings Men (Elvis tribute), noon-3 p.m.; Mount Olive, 4-7:30 p.m.
