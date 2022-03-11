St. Patrick's Day Parade is March 19 in Downtown Racine

RACINE — After a two-year hiatus, the Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for its 14th year at noon Saturday, March 19.

The parade draws in more than 2,000 people from the community and the surrounding areas and is a fun family event. The parade itself will officially begin on the corner of State and Main streets. The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.

“This parade is the official kick off to spring in downtown and we are thrilled to be back after two years off and once again be able to offer a fun and festive event to our community,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

The DRC in partnership with 5kevents.org, will be host to a St. Pat's Day 5K prior to the parade. For those working their way up to a 5K, the race organizers are also featuring a Paddy's 0.08ish K. Both will start at State and Main streets. Registration will take place inside Littleport Brewery. Look for the top male and female finishers as they will join the parade procession upon their completion of the 5K.

Immediately following the race at noon, dozens of parade entries will march the downtown streets, celebrating one of the community’s favorite traditions. This year’s grand marshalls will be the Dancing Grannies. Other notable entries include fan favorite Lighthouse Brigade, Root River Rollers and multiple singing and dancing groups.

Bars and restaurants that will be featuring St. Patrick’s Day specials all day long.

Parking can be found for $2 all day at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave.; Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave.; and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St.

