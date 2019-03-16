Don and Cheryl Mueller will be honored at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church annual St Patrick's Day Party today.
WHAT: St. Patrick's Day Party and Concert
WHERE: St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1100 Erie St., Racine
WHEN: Doors open at 5 p.m. Serving begins at 5:30. Closing with a raffle drawing at 8:30 p.m.
COST: $13 for adults; $5 for children ages 6-12; children under 6 admitted free. That includes music and entertainment; corned beef sandwiches and cabbage or O'Tacos, and dessert.
