St. Lucy Music Fest is back but at St. Sebastian

STURTEVANT — St. Lucy Music Fest is back this year but things will be a bit different. The festival will take place Friday through Sunday, July 9-11, on the St. Sebastian Church grounds, 3126 95th St.
Each day will feature the meat sweepstakes, bingo, Altar Society craft show and raffle. A virtual silent auction will also be held. Food and beverages for sale will include brats, hot dogs, snacks, beer, wine and soda.
Live music will be featured each day. The lineup:
- Friday — Bella Cain, 7-10:30 p.m.
- Saturday — Doo-Wop Daddies, 2-5:30 p.m.; 76 Juliet, 7-10:30 p.m.
- Sunday — Southbound, 12:30-4 p.m.; The Britins, 5-8:15 p.m.
The grand prize raffle drawing for $5,000 takes place at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fest hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
