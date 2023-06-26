RACINE — The annual St. Lucy Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, July 7-9, on the St. Lucy Catholic Church grounds, 3101 Drexel Ave.

The St. Lucy Festival is more than 75 years old and features something for all ages to enjoy.

Live music is a highlight of the festival. The lineup:

Friday — Rebel Grace

Saturday — Doo Wop Jukebox (formerly Doo Wop Daddies) and Mt. Olive.

Sunday — Southbound and Chicago Tribute Anthology.

The festival will feature meat sweepstakes, bingo, children's games, rummage sale, online and live silent auction, bakery, farmers market (veggies and flowers), Altar Society craft and raffle and Catholic information booth.

Food choices include a Friday fish fry and Sunday mostaccioli and meatball dinner. Food all weekend includes hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, wings, cheese curds, corn-on-the-cob and pizza. Beer, wine, soda and water will be sold.

A free park and ride shuttle is available from the east end of Elmwood Plaza from 3:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The grand prize drawing will be held at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with a $5,000 grand prize and another $4,000 in additional cash prizes.