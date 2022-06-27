 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Lucy Festival has live music, food, games

Mt. Olive

RACINE — The annual St. Lucy Festival returns to the church grounds at 3101 Drexel Ave. Friday through Sunday, July 8-10.

The festival kicks off Friday with a fish fry Dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. for $12. The Eddie Butts Band takes the stage performing dance music from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's music lineup includes oldies music by The Doo-Wop Daddies from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and the cover band Mt. Olive from 7 to 10:30 p.m. performing music from the 80s to today.

Sunday features a mostaccioli and meatball dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $12. The live music lineup includes southern rock by Southbound from noon to 3:30 p.m. and the Chicago Tribute Anthology from 5 to 8:15 p.m.

Bingo will be held all weekend as well as children's games, a rummage sale, silent auction, bakery, meat sweepstakes and crafts.

A wine booth will be available and beer beer, soda, burgers, brats, hot dogs, cheese curds, onion rings, corn-on-the-cob and more food will be sold. A raffle will be held with the grand prize drawing of $5,000 and $5,000 in additional prizes.

Festival hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. A free festival shuttle from Elmwood Plaza will be available from 3:30 to midnight Friday and Saturday.

