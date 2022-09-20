 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Charles Fall Festival has auto, cash raffle

BURLINGTON — The 63rd annual St. Charles Fall Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, on the church grounds, 440 Kendall St.

Daily events include live music, food for sale including a Hispanic community food tent, wine and beer, games and raffles, and a produce and bake sale. Sweepstakes tickets cost $1 each or six for $5.

The Gravity of Youth will perform classics from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sunday's events include a carryout turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $14. The Twin Rivers Band will perform from 2 to 5:45 p.m.

Tickets are available for the Auto & Cash raffle. The grand prize is $16,500 towards the purchase of a new vehicle from Miller Motors or Lynch Dealership, or $15,000 in cash. Tickets cost $50. Go to https://scfallfest.givesmart.com. The drawing is a 5:45 p.m. Sunday (need not be present to win). An online silent auction is also available.

