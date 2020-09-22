St. Charles Fall Festival goes virtual

BURLINGTON — Due to these unprecedented times, the St. Charles 61st annual Fall Festival will be virtual. There are many ways to participate and a variety of prizes.

An online auction will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and ends at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26. Winners will be notified immediately after closing. Pickup will be Sunday at the parish office, 440 Kendall St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go to mystcharles.org and click on the Fall Festival link on the welcome page. People will be able to view auction items.

An online silent auction will consist of various items including a pig roast party package; campfire package with fire pit, steak and shrimp dinner for six to eight; Party to Go with tent, tables, toilet, meat and Gooseberries gift card; Precious Moments figurines; handmade items and more.

The $50 car/cash raffle tickets are still available. A person can win $15,000 cash or $16,500 towards the purchase of a new vehicle from Miller Motors or Lynch GM Superstore, plus 38 additional cash prizes. The drawing will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, and can be viewed live on the St. Charles Burlington Facebook page. Only 1,250 tickets will be sold (one in 32 wins). Tickets are available at the parish office or online through the website auction link.