(THURSDAY'S RESULT)

St. Catherine's 41

Dominican 7

Dominican;0;0;0;0;;7

St. Catherine's;14;14;13;0;;41

First quarter

SC — Carter 48 run (Perugini kick)

SC — Carter 1 run (Perugini kick)

Second quarter

SC — Cobb 7 run (Perugini kick)

SC — Dodd 11 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)

Third quarter

SC — Dodd 80 kickoff return (conversion failed)

SC — Hale 41 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Fourth quarter

D — Dlugopolski 9 pass from Stefaniak (Dlugopolski kick)

;Dominican;St. Cath.

First downs;6;18

Rushes-yards;15-32;27-300

Passing yards;96;46

Passes;10-18-2;4-13-0

Punts-avg.;2-39;2-46

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1

Penalties-yds;2-10;8-51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — D: Burns 8-29, Timmons 3-3, Stefaniak 3-2, Simpson 1-(-2). SC: Carter 7-117, Cobb 13-111, Dodd 3-42, team 4-30.

PASSING — D: Stefaniak 10-18-2-96. SC: Carter 4-13-0-46.

RECEIVING — D: Dlugopolski 4-55, Burns 2-26, Cook 1-5, Daniels 1-3, Barnes 1-1, team 1-6. SC: Hale 2-19, Schiro 1-16, Dodd 1-11.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments