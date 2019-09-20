(THURSDAY'S RESULT)
St. Catherine's 41
Dominican 7
Dominican;0;0;0;0;—;7
St. Catherine's;14;14;13;0;—;41
First quarter
SC — Carter 48 run (Perugini kick)
SC — Carter 1 run (Perugini kick)
Second quarter
SC — Cobb 7 run (Perugini kick)
SC — Dodd 11 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)
Third quarter
SC — Dodd 80 kickoff return (conversion failed)
SC — Hale 41 pass from Carter (Perugini kick)
Fourth quarter
D — Dlugopolski 9 pass from Stefaniak (Dlugopolski kick)
;Dominican;St. Cath.
First downs;6;18
Rushes-yards;15-32;27-300
Passing yards;96;46
Passes;10-18-2;4-13-0
Punts-avg.;2-39;2-46
Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-1
Penalties-yds;2-10;8-51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — D: Burns 8-29, Timmons 3-3, Stefaniak 3-2, Simpson 1-(-2). SC: Carter 7-117, Cobb 13-111, Dodd 3-42, team 4-30.
PASSING — D: Stefaniak 10-18-2-96. SC: Carter 4-13-0-46.
RECEIVING — D: Dlugopolski 4-55, Burns 2-26, Cook 1-5, Daniels 1-3, Barnes 1-1, team 1-6. SC: Hale 2-19, Schiro 1-16, Dodd 1-11.
