St. Catherine's 78, Dominican 69, OT
ST. CATHERINE'S (17-3)
Cafferty 4 6-9 14, Lambert 6 1-2 13, McGee 3 0-0 8, Barker 1 0-0 2, Hunter 6 5-9 18, Tomlin 3 1-2 8, Stephens 2 10-12 15. Totals 25 23-34 78.
DOMINICAN (13-7)
Bennett 0 0-0 0, Desing 0 0-0 0, Burns 0 0-0 0, Magee 3 4-4 10, Egede 3 0-0 6, Kirk 3 1-2 7, Jelacic 4 4-4 12, Antetokounmpo 6 3-5 19, Austin 5 4-5 15. Totals 24 16-20 69.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 44, Dominican 40. 3-point goals—McGee 2, Hunter, Tomlin, Stephens. Antetokounmpo 4, Austin. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 17, Dominican 30. Fouled out—Kirk, Jelacic. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 38 (Lambert 9).
