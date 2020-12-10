St. Catherine's box for Dec. 11

St. Catherine's 56, Catholic Memorial 52
ST. CATHERINE'S (3-0)
D. Thomas 0 0-0 0, McGee 7 3-5 17, Barker 4 2-5 10, V. Thomas 0 0-0 0, T. Hunter 6 4-8 17, C. Hunter 1 0-0 2, Pitts 0 2-2 2, Tyler 4 0-0 8. Totals 22 11-20 56.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (1-2)
Burns-Jones 3 0-0 7, Riley 0 0-0 0, Kober 0 0-0 0, McGlothlin 4 0-1 12, Giricz 1 0-0 2, Gross 2 3-6 8, Pendleton 2 0-0 6, McCormick 6 3-6 16, Kosmoski 0 0-0 0, Goedheer 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 8-15 52.
Halftime—St. Catherine's 25, Catholic Memorial 18. 3-point goals—T. Hunter, Burns-Jones, McGlothlin 4, Gross, Pendleton 2. Total fouls—St. Catherine's 15, Catholic Memorial 19. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 35 (Hunter 7, McGee 7, Tyler 7, Pitts 7).
