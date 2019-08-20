2019 St. Catherine's football roster

No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.

2;*Keenan Carter;QB-CB;6-10;167;12

3;*Isaiah Dodd;RB-S;5-6;155;12

4;Cordell Clemon;CB-S;5-10;150;12

5;Domonic Pitts;QB-ILB;6-1;172;9

6;DJ Miller;RB-S;5-6;156;9

7;*Jameer Barker;WR-CB;6-0;170;11

8;Davion Thomas-Kumpula;WR-C;5-8;138;9

9;*Brian Sharp;WR-ILB;6-1;185;12

10;Daniel Sanchez;RB-CB;5-7;140;11

11;*Anthony Cable;FB-OLB;5-8;175;FB-OLB;12

12;John Perugini;QB-CB;5-7;146;9

13;*Kyle Moriarity;FB-OLB;5-11;150;11

14;Niko Simic;FB-ILB;5-8;172;10

15;*Aundre Hale;RB-OLB;5-9;205;12

16;*Trenton Payne;FB-OLB;5-8;154;11

17;Anthony Garduno;FB-ILB;5-7;192;11

18;*Anthony Schiro;WR-S;5-10;160;12

20;*Demarion Cobb;RB-OLB-5-10;195;11

21;Thomas Shelby;WR-S;5-11;157;10

22;Ethan Reisman;FB-OLB;5-8;176;10

24;Tony Berryhill;WR-OLB;5-8;170;10

33;Sam Haeuser;FB-ILB;6-0;190;10

51;Owen Andreasen;OL-DL;6-2;210;11

52;*Zach Cruz;OL-DL;5-11;200;12

53;*Marcel Tyler;OL-DL;6-4;187;11

54;*Adrien Herrington;6-0;328;12

55;*Gavin Grudnowski;FB-ILB;5-9;185;11

56;Elias Gomez;OL-DL;5-7;222;10

57;Lee Schatzman;OL-DL;6-3;220;12

58;Abel Mulder;OL-DL;5-9;188;9

60;*Michael DeGuire;OL-DL;6-2;295;12

63;*Alex Mulder;OL-DL;5-10;269;11

64;*Reese KostermanOL-DL;6-2;267;11

71;Kyle Gordon;OL-DL;6-2;288;11

80;Frank Carter;WR-S;6-0;153;10

88;Avion Green-Clay;WR-OLB;5-8;157;9

* — denotes returning letterwinner

