2019 St. Catherine's football roster
No.;Name;Pos.;Ht.;Wt.;Exp.
2;*Keenan Carter;QB-CB;6-10;167;12
3;*Isaiah Dodd;RB-S;5-6;155;12
4;Cordell Clemon;CB-S;5-10;150;12
5;Domonic Pitts;QB-ILB;6-1;172;9
6;DJ Miller;RB-S;5-6;156;9
7;*Jameer Barker;WR-CB;6-0;170;11
8;Davion Thomas-Kumpula;WR-C;5-8;138;9
9;*Brian Sharp;WR-ILB;6-1;185;12
10;Daniel Sanchez;RB-CB;5-7;140;11
11;*Anthony Cable;FB-OLB;5-8;175;FB-OLB;12
12;John Perugini;QB-CB;5-7;146;9
13;*Kyle Moriarity;FB-OLB;5-11;150;11
14;Niko Simic;FB-ILB;5-8;172;10
15;*Aundre Hale;RB-OLB;5-9;205;12
16;*Trenton Payne;FB-OLB;5-8;154;11
17;Anthony Garduno;FB-ILB;5-7;192;11
18;*Anthony Schiro;WR-S;5-10;160;12
20;*Demarion Cobb;RB-OLB-5-10;195;11
21;Thomas Shelby;WR-S;5-11;157;10
22;Ethan Reisman;FB-OLB;5-8;176;10
24;Tony Berryhill;WR-OLB;5-8;170;10
33;Sam Haeuser;FB-ILB;6-0;190;10
51;Owen Andreasen;OL-DL;6-2;210;11
52;*Zach Cruz;OL-DL;5-11;200;12
53;*Marcel Tyler;OL-DL;6-4;187;11
54;*Adrien Herrington;6-0;328;12
55;*Gavin Grudnowski;FB-ILB;5-9;185;11
56;Elias Gomez;OL-DL;5-7;222;10
57;Lee Schatzman;OL-DL;6-3;220;12
58;Abel Mulder;OL-DL;5-9;188;9
60;*Michael DeGuire;OL-DL;6-2;295;12
63;*Alex Mulder;OL-DL;5-10;269;11
64;*Reese KostermanOL-DL;6-2;267;11
71;Kyle Gordon;OL-DL;6-2;288;11
80;Frank Carter;WR-S;6-0;153;10
88;Avion Green-Clay;WR-OLB;5-8;157;9
* — denotes returning letterwinner
