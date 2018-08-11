Name;Position;Height;Weight;Grade
2;*Keenan Carter;QB-CB;5-9;165;11
3;*Isaiah Dodd;RB-CB;5-6;150
4;*Da'Shaun Brown;QB-CB-S;6-1;180;12
5;*TJ Rouse;5-9;150;WR-CB;12
6;*Jarren Hutcherson;RB-S;5-7;165;12
7;*Jameer Barker;WR-CB;6-0;155;10
9;*Brian Sharp;QB-ILB;6-1;190;11
10;*Rashid Poole;WR-S;5-11;175;12
11;*Anthony Cable;RB-OLB;5-8;170;11
14;Zach Cruz;RB-ILB;5-10;150;11
15;*Aundre Hale;RB-OLB;5-9;205;11
16;Trenton Payne;RB-OLB;5-7;160;10
18;*Anthony Schiro;WR-S;5-10;160;11
20;Demarion Cobb;RB-OLB;5-9;180;10
21;*Luke Letsch;RB-S;6-1;155;12
22;*Jackson Bandkowski;RB-ILB;5-8;155;12
23;*Azarien Stephens;WB-CB;6-0;155;12
32;*DJ Carter;RB-ILB;5-11;250;12
33;*Aleks Haeuser;WB-CB;6-0;155;12
40;Marcel Tyler;RB-DL;6-2;205;10
44;Kyle Moriarity;RB-OLB;5-9;135;10
53;*Adrian Garcia;OL-DL;5-10;250;12
54;Adrien Herrington;OL-DL;6-0;348;11
55;Gavin Grudhowski;RB-ILB;5-7;175;10
56;*CJ Simmons;OL-DL;6-2;220;12
57;*Luis Villafane;OL-DL;5-9;220;12
60;*Michael DeGuire;OL-DL;6-1;310;11
63;Alex Mulder;OL-DL;5-10;245;10
64;Reese Kosterman;OL-DL;6-0;255;10
66;*Guy Van Dis;OL-DL;6-3;265;12
70;*Tim Carthron;OL-DL;6-2;290;12
71;*Gavin Moriarity;OL-DL;6-0;270;12
* — denotes returning letterwinners
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.