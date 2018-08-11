Name;Position;Height;Weight;Grade

2;*Keenan Carter;QB-CB;5-9;165;11

3;*Isaiah Dodd;RB-CB;5-6;150

4;*Da'Shaun Brown;QB-CB-S;6-1;180;12

5;*TJ Rouse;5-9;150;WR-CB;12

6;*Jarren Hutcherson;RB-S;5-7;165;12

7;*Jameer Barker;WR-CB;6-0;155;10

9;*Brian Sharp;QB-ILB;6-1;190;11

10;*Rashid Poole;WR-S;5-11;175;12

11;*Anthony Cable;RB-OLB;5-8;170;11

14;Zach Cruz;RB-ILB;5-10;150;11

15;*Aundre Hale;RB-OLB;5-9;205;11

16;Trenton Payne;RB-OLB;5-7;160;10

18;*Anthony Schiro;WR-S;5-10;160;11

20;Demarion Cobb;RB-OLB;5-9;180;10

21;*Luke Letsch;RB-S;6-1;155;12

22;*Jackson Bandkowski;RB-ILB;5-8;155;12

23;*Azarien Stephens;WB-CB;6-0;155;12

32;*DJ Carter;RB-ILB;5-11;250;12

33;*Aleks Haeuser;WB-CB;6-0;155;12

40;Marcel Tyler;RB-DL;6-2;205;10

44;Kyle Moriarity;RB-OLB;5-9;135;10

53;*Adrian Garcia;OL-DL;5-10;250;12

54;Adrien Herrington;OL-DL;6-0;348;11

55;Gavin Grudhowski;RB-ILB;5-7;175;10

56;*CJ Simmons;OL-DL;6-2;220;12

57;*Luis Villafane;OL-DL;5-9;220;12

60;*Michael DeGuire;OL-DL;6-1;310;11

63;Alex Mulder;OL-DL;5-10;245;10

64;Reese Kosterman;OL-DL;6-0;255;10

66;*Guy Van Dis;OL-DL;6-3;265;12

70;*Tim Carthron;OL-DL;6-2;290;12

71;*Gavin Moriarity;OL-DL;6-0;270;12

* — denotes returning letterwinners

