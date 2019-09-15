(SATURDAY'S RESULT)

St. Catherine's 45

Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 6

St. Catherine's;19;13;13;0;;45

Thomas More;0;6;0;0;;6

First quarter

SC — Dodd 55 pass from Carter (kick failed)

SC — Hale 15 pass from Carter (kick failed)

SC —  Carter 45 run (Perugini kick)

Second quarter

SC —Dodd 25 run (Perugini kick) 

TM — Higgens 68 pass from Boelkow (pass failed)

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

SC — Dodd 5 run (kick)

Third quarter

St. Catherine's — Dodd 5 run (kick failed)

St. Catherine's — Carter 15 run (kick failed)

;SC;TM

Rushes-yards;29-300;18-58

Passing yards;150;94

Passes;8-14-0;4-17-3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SC: Carter 8-71, Dodd 11-143, Sanchez 2-9, Cobb 8-77. TM: Boelkow 9-8, Higgens 3-11, Ortiz 3-11, Ortiz 1-(-2), Malison 5-41.

PASSING — SC: Carter 8-14-0—150. TM: Boelkow 4-17-3—94.

RECEIVING — SC: Dodd 4-102, Cable 1-24, Hale 1-15, Cobb 1-7, Haeuser 1-2. TM: Higgens 1-68, Paniagua 1-21.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments