(SATURDAY'S RESULT)
St. Catherine's 45
Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 6
St. Catherine's;19;13;13;0;—;45
Thomas More;0;6;0;0;—;6
First quarter
SC — Dodd 55 pass from Carter (kick failed)
SC — Hale 15 pass from Carter (kick failed)
SC — Carter 45 run (Perugini kick)
Second quarter
SC —Dodd 25 run (Perugini kick)
TM — Higgens 68 pass from Boelkow (pass failed)
SC — Dodd 5 run (kick)
Third quarter
St. Catherine's — Dodd 5 run (kick failed)
St. Catherine's — Carter 15 run (kick failed)
;SC;TM
Rushes-yards;29-300;18-58
Passing yards;150;94
Passes;8-14-0;4-17-3
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SC: Carter 8-71, Dodd 11-143, Sanchez 2-9, Cobb 8-77. TM: Boelkow 9-8, Higgens 3-11, Ortiz 3-11, Ortiz 1-(-2), Malison 5-41.
PASSING — SC: Carter 8-14-0—150. TM: Boelkow 4-17-3—94.
RECEIVING — SC: Dodd 4-102, Cable 1-24, Hale 1-15, Cobb 1-7, Haeuser 1-2. TM: Higgens 1-68, Paniagua 1-21.
