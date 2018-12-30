(SATURDAY'S LATE GAME)

Westosha Central 67

St. Catherine's 52

WESTOSHA CENTRAL (7-1)

Simmons 3 1-2 7, Zackery 9 12-14 30, Marcquenski 1 1-4 3, Lois 0 0-0 0, Mueller 0 2-2 2, Burzawa 0 0-0 0, Anderson 4 4-5 10, Case 4 2-2 12. Totals 21 22-29 67.

ST. CATHERINE'S (6-2)

Sabala 0 0-0 0, Cafferty 5 0-1 10, Lambert 4 3-3 11, McGee 3 3-4  10, Barker 0 0-0 0, Hunter 2 1-2 5, Tomlin 3 0-0 6, May 0 0-0 0, Hunter 1 0-0 2, Stephens 2 2-2 8. Totals 20 9-12 52.

Halftime—Westosha Central 30, St. Catherine's 16. 3-point goals—Anderson, Rose 2, McGee, Stephens 2. Total fouls—Westosha Central 19, St. Catherine's 23. Fouled out—Zackery, Mueller, Lambert. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 27 (Lambert 9).

