RACINE — Upgrades to the iconic dome of the SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St., continued on Tuesday.

A leak in the roof is being repaired, according to a company official. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Originally built for the 1964-1965 World’s Fair in New York, the Golden Rondelle was built as part of the SC Johnson Pavilion, according to the SC Johnson website.

When the fair ended, the structure was dismantled and shipped back to Racine, where it was re-designed by Taliesin Associated Architects, an architectural business formed by apprentices of Frank Lloyd Wright after his death.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The building presently functions as a theater for the community and private events.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

Load comments