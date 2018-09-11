RACINE — Upgrades to the iconic dome of the SC Johnson Golden Rondelle Theater, 1525 Howe St., continued on Tuesday.
A leak in the roof is being repaired, according to a company official. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the month.
Originally built for the 1964-1965 World’s Fair in New York, the Golden Rondelle was built as part of the SC Johnson Pavilion, according to the SC Johnson website.
When the fair ended, the structure was dismantled and shipped back to Racine, where it was re-designed by Taliesin Associated Architects, an architectural business formed by apprentices of Frank Lloyd Wright after his death.
The building presently functions as a theater for the community and private events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.