Springsteen takes on Supremes, Four Tops

Music-Bruce Springsteen

This cover image released by Columbia Records shows "Only the Strong Survive" by Bruce Springsteen, releasing Nov. 11.

 Columbia Records

NEW YORK — Bruce Springsteen takes on the Four Tops, Temptations, Supremes, Frankie Wilson, Jimmy Ruffin and other soul legends in an album of cover songs due out next month.

The disc "Only the Strong Survive" is named for the Jimmy Butler song, among the 15 other cover songs, which will be released on Nov. 11.

"I wanted to make an album where I just sang," Springsteen said in a statement. "And what better music to work with than the great American songbook of the Sixties and Seventies? I've taken my inspiration from Levi Stubbs, David Ruffin, Jimmy Ruffin, the Iceman Jerry Butler, Diana Ross, Dobie Gray and Scott Walker, among many others."

Those who've seen Springsteen perform live know that he'll frequently pull out some soul covers. The disc arrives three months before the beginning of his tour with the E Street Band.

Among the songs he tackles are the Commodores' "Nightshift," The Walker Brothers' "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" and the Four Tops' "When She Was My Girl."

Other covers are "I Wish it Would Rain" by The Temptations and "Someday We'll Be Together" by Diana Ross and The Supremes.

Soul legend Sam Moore sings on two of the cuts.

