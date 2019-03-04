Spring training
Monday's results
Houston (ss) 4, Atlanta 3
Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4
Miami 9, Washington 8
N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 4
Detroit 9, St. Louis 5
Boston 9, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati (ss) 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2
Colorado 4, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 6
San Diego 8, Cleveland 0
Cincinnati (ss) 3, Arizona 3
Today's games
Boston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
South Florida vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.
Cubs 9, Reds 1
Chicago Cubs;100;001;520;—;9;11;1
Cincinnati (ss);000;000;001;—;1;3;1
Mills, Duensing (3), Kontos (4), Rosario (5), Webster (6), Brooks (8), De La Cruz (9), and Caratini, Arcia; Santillan, Lorenzen (3), Duke (5), Iglesias (6), Hughes (7), Garrett (8), Stephens (9), and Barnhart, Stephenson. W—Mills 1-0. L—Santillan 0-1. HRs—Almora Jr.; Aquino.
White Sox 6, Angels 6
Los Angeles Angels;020;400;000;—;6;8;1
Chicago White Sox;011;002;200;—;6;11;0
Cahill, Garcia (4), Robles (5), Canning (6), Rhoades (7), Buttrey (8), Walsh (9), and Lucroy, Kruger; Lopez, Delgado (4), Colome (5), Jones (6), Marshall (7), Ruiz (8), Thompson (9), and McCann. Sv—Thompson. HRs—Parker, Cowart; Rivera.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.