Spring training

Monday's results

Houston (ss) 4, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 9, Minnesota 4

Miami 9, Washington 8

N.Y. Mets (ss) 7, Houston (ss) 4

Detroit 9, St. Louis 5

Boston 9, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati (ss) 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2

Colorado 4, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 6

San Diego 8, Cleveland 0

Cincinnati (ss) 3, Arizona 3

Today's games

Boston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

South Florida vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

Cubs 9, Reds 1

Chicago Cubs;100;001;520;—;9;11;1

Cincinnati (ss);000;000;001;—;1;3;1

Mills, Duensing (3), Kontos (4), Rosario (5), Webster (6), Brooks (8), De La Cruz (9), and Caratini, Arcia; Santillan, Lorenzen (3), Duke (5), Iglesias (6), Hughes (7), Garrett (8), Stephens (9), and Barnhart, Stephenson. W—Mills 1-0. L—Santillan 0-1. HRs—Almora Jr.; Aquino.

White Sox 6, Angels 6

Los Angeles Angels;020;400;000;—;6;8;1

Chicago White Sox;011;002;200;—;6;11;0

Cahill, Garcia (4), Robles (5), Canning (6), Rhoades (7), Buttrey (8), Walsh (9), and Lucroy, Kruger; Lopez, Delgado (4), Colome (5), Jones (6), Marshall (7), Ruiz (8), Thompson (9), and McCann. Sv—Thompson. HRs—Parker, Cowart; Rivera.

