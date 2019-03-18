Spring training
Monday's results
Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5
Baltimore 14, Detroit (ss) 1
Minnesota 4, Boston 1
Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2
Miami 7, Washington (ss) 1
St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 3, Detroit (ss) 2
Washington (ss) 6, N.Y. Mets 5
San Diego 3, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado 6, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday's games
Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 8:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Giants 5, White Sox 2
San Francisco;000;040;001;—;5;8;1
Chicago White Sox;200;000;000;—;2;7;1
Beede, Bergen (3), Blach (4), Moronta (6), Gott (8), and Rivera, Garcia; Banuelos, Burr (5), Fry (6), Herrera (8), Vieira (9), Osich (9), and Gonzalez, Nolan. W—Blach 1-0. L—Burr. Sv—Vieira. HRs—Alonso.
