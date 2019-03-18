Spring training

Monday's results

Seattle 6, Yomiuri 5

Baltimore 14, Detroit (ss) 1

Minnesota 4, Boston 1

Pittsburgh 4, Tampa Bay 2

Miami 7, Washington (ss) 1

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 3, Detroit (ss) 2

Washington (ss) 6, N.Y. Mets 5

San Diego 3, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado 6, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday's games

Toronto vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs (ss) at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 8:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Giants 5, White Sox 2

San Francisco;000;040;001;—;5;8;1

Chicago White Sox;200;000;000;—;2;7;1

Beede, Bergen (3), Blach (4), Moronta (6), Gott (8), and Rivera, Garcia; Banuelos, Burr (5), Fry (6), Herrera (8), Vieira (9), Osich (9), and Gonzalez, Nolan. W—Blach 1-0. L—Burr. Sv—Vieira. HRs—Alonso.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments