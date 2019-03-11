Spring training
Monday's results
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 3, Minnesota 0
Houston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 3, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 8, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 12, Texas (ss) 11
San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Colorado 6, Oakland 3
Kansas City (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late
Kansas City (ss) vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., late
Tuesday's games
Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:35 p.m.
Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 5:35 p.m.
San Diego (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Brewers 8, White Sox 5
Chicago (AL);000;002;201;—;5;10;1
Milwaukee;012;300;20x;—;8;12;1
Nova, Frare (4), Covey (5), Herrera (6), Minaya (7), Vieira (8), and McCann, Collins; Chacin, Guerra (5), Nelson (6), Albers (7), Andrews (7), Guerra (8), Williams (9), and Pina, Nottingham. W—Chacin 1-0. L—Nova 0-1. HRs—Engel; Braun, Spangenberg.
