Spring training

Monday's results

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 3, Minnesota 0

Houston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 3, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 8, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 5, Cleveland 5

L.A. Angels 12, Texas (ss) 11

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Colorado 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City (ss) vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late

Kansas City (ss) vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., late

Tuesday's games

Detroit vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago White Sox (ss) at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:35 p.m.

Baltimore vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 5:35 p.m.

San Diego (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Brewers 8, White Sox 5

Chicago (AL);000;002;201;—;5;10;1

Milwaukee;012;300;20x;—;8;12;1

Nova, Frare (4), Covey (5), Herrera (6), Minaya (7), Vieira (8), and McCann, Collins; Chacin, Guerra (5), Nelson (6), Albers (7), Andrews (7), Guerra (8), Williams (9), and Pina, Nottingham. W—Chacin 1-0. L—Nova 0-1. HRs—Engel; Braun, Spangenberg.

