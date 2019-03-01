Spring training
Friday's results
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore (ss) 5
N.Y. Mets 7, Detroit 1
Atlanta 4, Toronto (ss) 3
Minnesota 4, Boston 3
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh (ss) 3
Washington 5, Miami 4
Pittsburgh (ss) 1, Toronto (ss) 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 5
Oakland 6, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 7
Chicago Cubs 10, Arizona 2
Seattle 7, Milwaukee 3
Today's games
Baltimore vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Mariners 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee;000;002;010;—;3;5;1
Seattle;140;100;01x;—;7;11;0
Burnes, Petricka (2), Wahl (4), Benoit (4), Williams (5), Houser (6), Guerra (7), Barker (8), and Pina, Nottingham; Sheffield, Rumbelow (3), Altavilla (4), Milone (5), Walker (6), Armstrong (7), Tenuta (8), Scott (9), and Lobaton, Nola. W—Sheffield 1-0. L—Burnes 0-1. Sv—Tenuta. HRs—Spangenberg, Grisham, Perez; Haniger, Santana.
Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 0
Chicago Cubs;100;300;510;—;10;12;0
Arizona;000;000;002;—;2;9;3
Quintana, Chatwood (3), Edwards Jr. (6), Robinson (7), Ryan (8), Scahill (9), and Caratini, Rice; Ray, Rzepczynski (3), Holland (4), Aguilar (4), Widener (5), McFarland (7), Lewis (7), Sherfy (8), Crichton (9), and Avila. W—Quintana 1-0. L—Ray 1-1. HRs—Young, Zagunis; Cron.
White Sox 3, Rangers 0
Chicago White Sox;200;001;104;—;8;10;3
Texas;100;013;000;—;5;9;0
Nova, Bummer (3), Jones (4), Burr (5), Ruiz (6), Flores (6), Thompson (9), and Castillo, Collins; Miller, Mendez (2), Gardewine (4), Hernandez (5), Palumbo (6), Valdez (7), Pena (8), Dillard (9), Curtis (9), and Mathis, Moore. W—Flores 1-1. L—Dillard 1-1. Sv—Thompson. HRs—Robert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.