Spring training

Friday's results

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore (ss) 5

N.Y. Mets 7, Detroit 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto (ss) 3

Minnesota 4, Boston 3

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh (ss) 3

Washington 5, Miami 4

Pittsburgh (ss) 1, Toronto (ss) 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 5

Oakland 6, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 7

Chicago Cubs 10, Arizona 2

Seattle 7, Milwaukee 3

Today's games

Baltimore vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Mariners 7, Brewers 3

Milwaukee;000;002;010;—;3;5;1

Seattle;140;100;01x;—;7;11;0

Burnes, Petricka (2), Wahl (4), Benoit (4), Williams (5), Houser (6), Guerra (7), Barker (8), and Pina, Nottingham; Sheffield, Rumbelow (3), Altavilla (4), Milone (5), Walker (6), Armstrong (7), Tenuta (8), Scott (9), and Lobaton, Nola. W—Sheffield 1-0. L—Burnes 0-1. Sv—Tenuta. HRs—Spangenberg, Grisham, Perez; Haniger, Santana.

Diamondbacks 3, Cubs 0

Chicago Cubs;100;300;510;—;10;12;0

Arizona;000;000;002;—;2;9;3

Quintana, Chatwood (3), Edwards Jr. (6), Robinson (7), Ryan (8), Scahill (9), and Caratini, Rice; Ray, Rzepczynski (3), Holland (4), Aguilar (4), Widener (5), McFarland (7), Lewis (7), Sherfy (8), Crichton (9), and Avila. W—Quintana 1-0. L—Ray 1-1. HRs—Young, Zagunis; Cron.

White Sox 3, Rangers 0

Chicago White Sox;200;001;104;—;8;10;3

Texas;100;013;000;—;5;9;0

Nova, Bummer (3), Jones (4), Burr (5), Ruiz (6), Flores (6), Thompson (9), and Castillo, Collins; Miller, Mendez (2), Gardewine (4), Hernandez (5), Palumbo (6), Valdez (7), Pena (8), Dillard (9), Curtis (9), and Mathis, Moore. W—Flores 1-1. L—Dillard 1-1. Sv—Thompson. HRs—Robert.

