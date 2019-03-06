Spring training
Wednesday's results
Milwaukee 5, Arizona 4
Chicago Cubs 4, Kansas City 1
Pittsburgh 6, Boston 1
Baltimore 9, Tampa Bay 6
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Yankees 5
Atlanta (ss) 4, Miami (ss) 0
Houston 11, Miami (ss) 5
Atlanta (ss) 8, Detroit 2
Toronto 9, Philadelphia 7
Texas 12, San Francisco 5
L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 5
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., late
Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., late
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late
Today's games
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Texas vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4
Arizona;010;100;020;—;4;7;1
Milwaukee;010;201;01x;—;5;9;0
Ray, Krehbiel (4), Chafin (5), Lopez (6), Ginkel (7), Atkinson (8), and Kelly, Varsho; Chacin, Jeffress (4), Andrews (4), Knebel (5), Hader (6), Barnes (7), Smith (8), Houser (9), and Pina, Nottingham. W—Smith 1-0. L—Atkinson 0-1. Sv—Houser. HRs—Souza Jr.; Thames, Kratz.
Cubs 4, Royals 1
Kansas City;000;100;000;—;1;7;1
Chicago Cubs;010;101;01x;—;4;8;1
Fillmyer, Ynoa (3), Staumont (5), Greene (6), Storen (8), and Viloria, Rivero; Quintana, Strop (4), Zagurski (4), Cishek (5), Brach (6), Chatwood (7), and Caratini, Arcia. W—Zagurski 2-0. L—Ynoa 1-1. Sv—Chatwood. HRs—Caratini.
