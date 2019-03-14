Spring training
Saturday's results
Boston 6, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 8, Washington 5
Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 17, Toronto (ss) 7
Houston 13, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 4, Toronto (ss) 3
Milwaukee (ss) 5, Colorado 4
Cincinnati 5, Texas 2
Kansas City (ss) 6, Milwaukee (ss) 2
San Francisco (ss) 10, San Diego (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago White Sox 0
San Diego (ss) 10, Kansas City (ss) 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 1
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday's games
Tampa Bay vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Nippon-Ham at Tokyo, JP, 10:05 p.m.
Brewers 5, Rockies 4
Colorado;200;010;001;—;4;8;1
Milwaukee (ss);002;002;001;—;5;11;1
Gray, Davis (6), Musgrave (11), Oberg (10), Cozart (11), and Iannetta, Nicholas, Rabago; Chacin, Houser (6), Nelson (7), and Kratz, Gosewisch. W—Nelson 1-0. L—Cozart 0-1. Sv—Houser. HRs—Story; Moustakas.
Royals 6, Brewers 2
Milwaukee (ss);000;020;000;—;2;8;3
Kansas City (ss);200;001;03x;—;6;7;0
Burnes, Williams (5), Benoit (6), Hader (7), Barnes (8), and Grandal; Bailey, Boxberger (5), Peralta (6), Diekman (7), McCarthy (8), Ynoa (9), and Viloria, Dini. W—Peralta 1-0. L—Williams 1-1. Sv—McCarthy.
Cubs 7, Diamondbacks 1
Chicago Cubs;000;313;000;—;7;9;0
Arizona;100;000;000;—;1;8;1
Hendricks, Chatwood (4), Montgomery (6), Webster (8), Minch (9), and Davis, Higgins; Koch, De La Rosa (6), Aguilar (6), Jeter (6), Holland (7), Hirano (8), Chafin (9), and Murphy, Jones. W—Hendricks 1-0. L—Koch 1-1. Sv—Chatwood. HRs—Bote.
Dodgers 2, White Sox 0
Los Angeles Dodgers;020;000;000;—;2;5;2
Chicago White Sox;000;000;000;—;0;4;1
Gonsolin, Alexander (4), Jansen (5), Kelly (6), Baez (7), Vasquez (8), Cabrera (9), and Barnes, Thole; Nova, Bummer (5), Herrera (6), Marshall (7), Osich (7), Vieira (8), Frare (8), Fulmer (9), and Castillo, Nolan. W—Gonsolin 1-0. L—Nova 0-2. Sv—Vieira. HRs—Barnes.
