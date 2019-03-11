Spring training
Tuesday's results
Detroit 4, Boston 3
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1
Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1
Seattle at Chicago White Sox (ss), cancelled.
Chicago White Sox (ss) at Kansas City, cancelled.
Washington 5, Houston 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 7
San Diego (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., late.
Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., late.
Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late.
Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.
Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late.
Wednesday's games
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 5:35 p.m.
San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.