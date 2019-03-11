Spring training

Tuesday's results

Detroit 4, Boston 3

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 1

Seattle at Chicago White Sox (ss), cancelled.

Chicago White Sox (ss) at Kansas City, cancelled.

Washington 5, Houston 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 7

San Diego (ss) vs. Cincinnati (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., late.

Oakland vs. San Diego (ss) at Peoria, Ariz., late.

Texas vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late.

Milwaukee vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.

Cincinnati (ss) vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., late.

Wednesday's games

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 5:35 p.m.

San Diego vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

