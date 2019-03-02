Spring training

Saturday's results

Baltimore 9, Boston 1

Washington 10, Minnesota 6

Detroit 7, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Philadelphia 11, Tampa Bay (ss) 3

St. Louis 4, Miami 3

Tampa Bay (ss) 6, Toronto 5

Houston 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Kansas City 8, Seattle 0

Texas 0, San Francisco (ss) 0

Oakland 1, Cleveland 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco (ss) 6

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago White Sox 10, Colorado 6

Today's games

Minnesota (ss) vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Minnesota (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees (ss) at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Detroit (ss) vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Texas (ss) at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Texas (ss) vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Brewers 7, Cubs 4

Milwaukee;200;003;110;—;7;11;0

Chicago Cubs;000;022;000;—;4;6;0

Anderson, Davies (4), Wilkerson (6), Jackson (9), and Grandal; Lester, Cishek (4), Wick (5), Carasiti (6), Bergman (6), Clarkin (8), Baldonado (9), and Contreras, Arcia. W—Davies 1-0. L—Carasiti 0-1. Sv—Jackson. HRs—Shaw, Erceg; Giambrone.

White Sox 10, Rockies 6

Colorado;030;000;210;—;6;7;1

Chicago White Sox;022;400;02x;—;10;13;0

Senzatela, Castellani (3), Oh (4), Bowden (4), Oberg (5), Johnson (7), Almonte (8), and Wolters, Rabago, Serven; Rodon, Covey (4), Fulmer (6), Frare (7), Delgado (8), Medeiros (9), Marshall (9), and McCann, Nolan. W—Rodon 1-0. L—Castellani 0-1. Sv—Marshall. HRs—Valaika, Murphy; Jay, Rondon, Abreu.

