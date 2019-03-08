Spring training

Friday's results

Toronto (ss) 11, Pittsburgh (ss) 0

Tampa Bay 5, Minnesota 5

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

St. Louis (ss) 3, Washington 2

Toronto (ss) 5, Pittsburgh (ss) 2

Miami 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City (ss) 8, Cincinnati 3

Oakland 6, San Diego 5

Chicago White Sox 15, L.A. Angels 8

Colorado 11, Texas 10

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Brewers 6, Diamondbacks 3

Arizona;000;011;100;—;3;9;0

Milwaukee;200;110;02x;—;6;11;0

Godley, Bradley (5), Hirano (6), De La Rosa (7), Nolasco (8), and Kelly, Varsho; Peralta, Albers (4), Guerra (5), Claudio (7), Williams (8), Petricka (9), and Grandal, Nottingham. W—Peralta. L—Godley. Sv—Petricka. HRs—Young, Mathisen; Shaw (2), Hiura.

White Sox 15, Angels 8

Chicago White Sox;008;411;001;—;15;19;2

Los Angeles Angels;100;300;301;—;8;13;2

Banuelos, Fry (4), Marshall (4), Lambert (6), Bummer (8), and Castillo, Nolan; Heaney, Pena (1), Hudson (2), Jennings (3), Beltre (3), Bedrosian (4), Kaelin (4), Anderson (6), Jewell (7), Curtiss (8), Krzeminski (9), and Lucroy, Kruger. W—Banuelos 1-1. L—Jennings 0-1. Sv—Curtiss. HRs—Alonso, Castillo, Guyer; Urena.

