Spring training
Saturday's results
N.Y. Mets 10, Boston 2
Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore (ss) 17, Tampa Bay 15
Atlanta 6, Detroit 4
Houston 9, St. Louis 3
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs (ss) 11, L.A. Angels (ss) 4
Cleveland 7, Colorado (ss) 1
Chicago White Sox 12, Texas 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 0
Milwaukee (ss) 11, Oakland 2
Chicago Cubs (ss) 8, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee (ss) 5, L.A. Angels (ss) 1
Arizona (ss) 13, Kansas City 5
Brewers 11, Athletics 2
Milwaukee (ss);010;007;003;—;11;11;0
Oakland;000;010;001;—;2;5;2
Woodruff, Houser (4), Brown (6), Guerra (9), and Pina; Anderson, Treinen (4), Rodney (5), Blevins (6), Petit (6), Wendelken (7), Triggs (8), Crockett (9), and Hundley, Murphy. W—Houser. L—Blevins 0-1. Sv—Triggs. HRs—Hiura, Orf, Grisham.
Brewers 5, Angels 1
Milwaukee (ss);200;000;012;—;5;6;0
Los Angeles Angels (ss);000;000;010;—;1;2;1
Tomlin, Knebel (6), Hader (7), Diplan (8), Sanchez (8), and Kratz, Nottingham; Cahill, Bard (4), Robles (6), Ramirez (7), Mahle (8), Hofacket (9), and Garneau, Briceno. W—Tomlin. L—Cahill. Sv—Hofacket. HRs—Thames, Yelich.
Cubs 11, Angels 4
Los Angeles Angels (ss);100;200;001;—;4;10;1
Chicago Cubs (ss);032;010;32x;—;11;13;1
Canning, Clark (2), Jewell (4), Curtiss (5), Rhoades (6), Ramsey (7), Klonowski (8), and Smith, Leon; Underwood Jr., Strop (2), Cishek (3), Kontos (4), Wick (5), Ramirez (6), Baldonado (8), De La Cruz (9), and Arcia, Davis. W—Strop 1-0. L—Canning 0-1. Sv—Ramsey. HRs—Bour; Hoerner.
Cubs 8, Giants 0
Chicago Cubs (ss);030;001;013;—;8;13;0
San Francisco;000;000;000;—;0;7;0
Hamels, Carasiti (4), Minch (5), Edwards Jr. (6), Ryan (7), Zagurski (9), and Caratini, Higgins; Rodriguez, Adon (4), Melancon (5), Watson (6), Smith (7), Moronta (8), Vincent (9), Lopez (9), and Posey, Garcia. W—Hamels 2-0. L—Rodriguez 0-2. HRs—Higgins.
White Sox 12, Rangers 2
Chicago White Sox;000;062;013;—;12;12;0
Texas;100;000;010;—;2;5;1
Lopez, Burr (5), Frare (6), Herrera (7), Fulmer (8), Thompson (9), and McCann, Gonzalez; Volquez, Bird (4), Espinal (5), Leclerc (6), Kelley (7), Chavez (8), Hernandez (9), Beras (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Sanchez. W—Lopez 1-1. L—Bird 0-1. Sv—Thompson. HRs—McCann.
