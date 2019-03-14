Spring training

Thursday's results

Philadelphia (ss) 4, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 10, Minnesota (ss) 4

Pittsburgh 11, Philadelphia (ss) 2

Boston 4, Detroit 4

Minnesota (ss) 7, Baltimore 6

Miami 12, Houston 6

N.Y. Mets 1, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 1

Texas (ss) 5, Kansas City 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Texas (ss) 1

Cleveland 9, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3

L.A. Angels 7, Milwaukee 7

Arizona 3, San Francisco 0

L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late.

Friday's games

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

St. Louis (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

Houston (ss) vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 5:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Brewers 7, Angels 7

Los Angeles Angels;003;200;020;—;7;7;1

Milwaukee;103;001;002;—;7;12;3

Barria, Jewell (5), Bard (7), Jerez (8), Ramsey (9), and Briceno, Garneau; Peralta, Andrews (4), Knebel (5), Petricka (6), Barnes (8), Sanchez (8), Williams (9), and Kratz, Gosewisch. Sv—Petricka. HRs—Bour; Yelich, Aguilar, Moustakas.

Cubs 2, Rangers 1

Texas (ss);100;000;000;—;1;4;1

Chicago Cubs;100;000;01x;—;2;3;0

Sadzeck, Sampson (1), Springs (6), Valdez (8), Pelham (8), and Kiner-Falefa, Bandy; Darvish, Duensing (5), Kintzler (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Wick (8), Norwood (9), and Contreras, Arcia. W—Wick 1-0. L—Valdez 0-1. Sv—Norwood.

