Spring training
Thursday's results
Philadelphia (ss) 4, Tampa Bay 3
Washington 10, Minnesota (ss) 4
Pittsburgh 11, Philadelphia (ss) 2
Boston 4, Detroit 4
Minnesota (ss) 7, Baltimore 6
Miami 12, Houston 6
N.Y. Mets 1, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 1
Texas (ss) 5, Kansas City 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Texas (ss) 1
Cleveland 9, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers (ss) 3
L.A. Angels 7, Milwaukee 7
Arizona 3, San Francisco 0
L.A. Dodgers (ss) vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late.
Friday's games
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Tampa Bay (ss) at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Angels (ss) at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (ss) vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
St. Louis (ss) vs. Houston (ss) at West Palm Beach, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
Houston (ss) vs. St. Louis (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Brewers 7, Angels 7
Los Angeles Angels;003;200;020;—;7;7;1
Milwaukee;103;001;002;—;7;12;3
Barria, Jewell (5), Bard (7), Jerez (8), Ramsey (9), and Briceno, Garneau; Peralta, Andrews (4), Knebel (5), Petricka (6), Barnes (8), Sanchez (8), Williams (9), and Kratz, Gosewisch. Sv—Petricka. HRs—Bour; Yelich, Aguilar, Moustakas.
Cubs 2, Rangers 1
Texas (ss);100;000;000;—;1;4;1
Chicago Cubs;100;000;01x;—;2;3;0
Sadzeck, Sampson (1), Springs (6), Valdez (8), Pelham (8), and Kiner-Falefa, Bandy; Darvish, Duensing (5), Kintzler (6), Underwood Jr. (7), Wick (8), Norwood (9), and Contreras, Arcia. W—Wick 1-0. L—Valdez 0-1. Sv—Norwood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.