Spring Training

Tuesday's Games

Boston 8, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 4

Toronto 5, Detroit 2

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay (ss) 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox (ss) 0

Oakland 4, Texas 1

San Diego (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox (ss) 4

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 1, Colorado 0

Seattle 7, San Diego (ss) 7

Tampa Bay (ss) 7, South Florida 2

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (ss) vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Brewers 1, Rockies 0

Milwaukee;000;000;100;—;1;6;0

Colorado;000;000;000;—;0;7;0

Burnes, Albers (4), Claudio (5), Williams (6), Petricka (7), Jackson (8), Sanchez (9), and Grandal, Gosewisch; Bettis, Tinoco (3), Anderson (4), Musgrave (6), Almonte (8), Lawrence (9), and Iannetta, Rabago. W—Williams 1-0. L—Musgrave 0-1. Sv—Sanchez.

Angels 9, Cubs 2

Chicago (N);200;000;000;—;2;8;2

Los Angeles (A);003;050;10x;—;9;15;1

Hendricks, Meza (3), Edwards Jr. (4), Wick (5), Ryan (5), Carasiti (7), Baldonado (8), and Contreras, Davis; Skaggs, Bard (4), Allen (5), Ramirez (6), Cole (7), Peters (8), and Briceno, Pena. W—Skaggs 1-1. L—Meza 0-1. HRs—Calhoun, Trout.

Indians 11, White Sox 0

Chicago (A) (ss);000;000;000;—;0;5;0

Cleveland;002;001;53x;—;11;12;0

Cease, Flores (2), Stephens (4), Medeiros (6), Vieira (7), Roach (7), Guerrero (8), and Gonzalez, Nolan; Plutko, Taylor (4), Hand (5), Wilson (6), Ramirez (7), Olson (8), Smith (9), and Perez, Haase. W—Plutko 1-0. L—Flores 1-2. HRs—Martin, Santana.

Padres 7, White Sox 4

San Diego (ss);012;200;110;—;7;10;0

Chicago (A) (ss);000;202;000;—;4;8;3

Allen, Maton (2), Perdomo (4), Keel (5), Enns (9), and Stewart, Rivas; Giolito, Minaya (3), Frare (4), Fry (5), Fulmer (6), Turner (8), and Castillo, Collins. W—Allen 1-0. L—Giolito 0-1. HRs—Collins, Jimenez.

