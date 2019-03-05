Spring Training
Tuesday's Games
Boston 8, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 10, Baltimore 4
Toronto 5, Detroit 2
Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay (ss) 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox (ss) 0
Oakland 4, Texas 1
San Diego (ss) 7, Chicago White Sox (ss) 4
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago Cubs 2
Milwaukee 1, Colorado 0
Seattle 7, San Diego (ss) 7
Tampa Bay (ss) 7, South Florida 2
Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta (ss) vs. Miami (ss) at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami (ss) vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Atlanta (ss) at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 7:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Brewers 1, Rockies 0
Milwaukee;000;000;100;—;1;6;0
Colorado;000;000;000;—;0;7;0
Burnes, Albers (4), Claudio (5), Williams (6), Petricka (7), Jackson (8), Sanchez (9), and Grandal, Gosewisch; Bettis, Tinoco (3), Anderson (4), Musgrave (6), Almonte (8), Lawrence (9), and Iannetta, Rabago. W—Williams 1-0. L—Musgrave 0-1. Sv—Sanchez.
Angels 9, Cubs 2
Chicago (N);200;000;000;—;2;8;2
Los Angeles (A);003;050;10x;—;9;15;1
Hendricks, Meza (3), Edwards Jr. (4), Wick (5), Ryan (5), Carasiti (7), Baldonado (8), and Contreras, Davis; Skaggs, Bard (4), Allen (5), Ramirez (6), Cole (7), Peters (8), and Briceno, Pena. W—Skaggs 1-1. L—Meza 0-1. HRs—Calhoun, Trout.
Indians 11, White Sox 0
Chicago (A) (ss);000;000;000;—;0;5;0
Cleveland;002;001;53x;—;11;12;0
Cease, Flores (2), Stephens (4), Medeiros (6), Vieira (7), Roach (7), Guerrero (8), and Gonzalez, Nolan; Plutko, Taylor (4), Hand (5), Wilson (6), Ramirez (7), Olson (8), Smith (9), and Perez, Haase. W—Plutko 1-0. L—Flores 1-2. HRs—Martin, Santana.
Padres 7, White Sox 4
San Diego (ss);012;200;110;—;7;10;0
Chicago (A) (ss);000;202;000;—;4;8;3
Allen, Maton (2), Perdomo (4), Keel (5), Enns (9), and Stewart, Rivas; Giolito, Minaya (3), Frare (4), Fry (5), Fulmer (6), Turner (8), and Castillo, Collins. W—Allen 1-0. L—Giolito 0-1. HRs—Collins, Jimenez.
