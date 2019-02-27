Spring training

Wednesday's results

Cleveland (ss) 6, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Baltimore 7, Boston (ss) 6

Washington 14, Houston 8

Toronto 2, Pittsburgh 1

 vs. Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees

Atlanta 4, St. Louis 0

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay 5, Boston (ss) 4

N.Y. Mets 14, Miami 6

San Francisco 15, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 3

Cleveland (ss) 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Angels 9, Colorado 7

Arizona 5, San Diego 5

Today's games

Washington vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Atlanta at Kissimmee, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Philadelphia (ss) at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (ss) vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.

Milwaukee (ss) vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee (ss) at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 5:35 p.m.

Indians 6, Brewers 1

Cleveland (ss);001;000;311;—;6;9;0

Milwaukee;001;000;000;—;1;2;0

Bieber, Wilson (3), Wittgren (4), Wojciechowski (5), Orlan (7), Paulson (8), and Perez, Chu; Chacin, Tomlin (2), Guerra (4), Jackson (6), Supak (7), Wilkerson (8), and Nottingham, Gosewisch. W—Wojciechowski 1-0. L—Supak 0-1. HRs—Chu (2), Mathias (2), Bauers; Ray.

Cubs 9, Rangers 5

Chi. (N);420;020;001;—;9;10;1

Texas;001;020;002;—;5;9;1

Hamels, Mills (3), Barnette (5), Maples (6), Mekkes (7), De La Cruz (8), Kellogg (9), and Contreras, Higgins; Volquez, Chavez (2), Martin (4), Leclerc (5), McAllister (6), Gomez (7), Martin (8), Guerrieri (9), and Sanchez, Trevino. W—Hamels 1-0. L—Volquez 0-1. HRs—Contreras, Zagunis; Davidson, Guzman.

Reds 11, White Sox 4

Cincinnati;204;005;000;—;11;15;0

Chi. (A);101;010;100;—;4;9;0

Roark, Bass (2), Castillo (3), DeSclafani (4), Reed (5), Wisler (6), Sims (7), Gutierrez (8), Hendrix (9), and Farmer, Stephenson; Lopez, Bummer (3), Cabrera (3), Frare (5), Minaya (6), Vieira (7), Roach (9), and Castillo, Collins. W—Roark 1-0. L—Lopez 0-1. HRs—Jay, Alonso.

