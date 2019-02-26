Spring training
Tuesday's results
San Diego 3, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City (ss) 7
Miami 3, Houston 0
St. Louis 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 5
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, cancelled
Boston at Toronto, cancelled
Detroit 14, N.Y. Mets (ss) 4
San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Angels 17, Oakland 5
Kansas City (ss) 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Cleveland 5, Colorado 3
Texas 4, Seattle 4
Wednesday's games
Baltimore vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.
Padres 3, Brewers 1
San Diego;002;100;000;—;3;5;2
Milwaukee;010;000;000;—;1;8;0
Paddack, Erlin (3), Wingenter (5), Yardley (6), Bednar (7), Enns (8), and Hedges, Mejia; Davies, Anderson (3), Burnes (5), Petricka (6), Guerra (7), Houser (8), Barker (9), and Pina, Gosewisch. W—Paddack 1-0. L—Anderson 0-1. HRs—Tatis Jr., Hedges.
Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4
Arizona;050;000;000;—;5;5;1
Chicago Cubs;400;000;000;—;4;3;1
Godley, Magnifico (1), Nolasco (2), Rzepczynski (3), Sherfy (4), Vargas (5), Crichton (7), Kohn (8), McCanna (9), and Avila, Joseph; Darvish, Effross (2), Wick (3), Zagurski (4), Carasiti (5), Ramirez (7), Baldonado (8), Brooks (9), and Caratini, Rice. W—Magnifico 1-0. L—Effross 0-1.
White Sox 9, Royals 7
Kansas City (ss);000;221;200;—;7;13;1
Chicago White Sox;221;300;01x;—;9;13;0
Griffin, Lively (2), Boxberger (4), Speier (4), Staumont (5), Newberry (7), and Viloria, Fernandez; Lambert, Fulmer (3), Jones (5), Delgado (6), Thompson (7), Burr (9), and McCann, Gonzalez. W—Lambert 1-0. L—Griffin 0-1. HRs—Dozier, Jones, Melendez, Flores; Alonso.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.