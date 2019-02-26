Spring training

Tuesday's results

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City (ss) 7

Miami 3, Houston 0

St. Louis 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 11, Baltimore 5

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets (ss) 3

Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, cancelled

Boston at Toronto, cancelled

Detroit 14, N.Y. Mets (ss) 4

San Francisco 4, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Angels 17, Oakland 5

Kansas City (ss) 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Cleveland 5, Colorado 3

Texas 4, Seattle 4

Wednesday's games

Baltimore vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 12:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m.

Padres 3, Brewers 1

San Diego;002;100;000;—;3;5;2

Milwaukee;010;000;000;—;1;8;0

Paddack, Erlin (3), Wingenter (5), Yardley (6), Bednar (7), Enns (8), and Hedges, Mejia; Davies, Anderson (3), Burnes (5), Petricka (6), Guerra (7), Houser (8), Barker (9), and Pina, Gosewisch. W—Paddack 1-0. L—Anderson 0-1. HRs—Tatis Jr., Hedges.

Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 4

Arizona;050;000;000;—;5;5;1

Chicago Cubs;400;000;000;—;4;3;1

Godley, Magnifico (1), Nolasco (2), Rzepczynski (3), Sherfy (4), Vargas (5), Crichton (7), Kohn (8), McCanna (9), and Avila, Joseph; Darvish, Effross (2), Wick (3), Zagurski (4), Carasiti (5), Ramirez (7), Baldonado (8), Brooks (9), and Caratini, Rice. W—Magnifico 1-0. L—Effross 0-1.

White Sox 9, Royals 7

Kansas City (ss);000;221;200;—;7;13;1

Chicago White Sox;221;300;01x;—;9;13;0

Griffin, Lively (2), Boxberger (4), Speier (4), Staumont (5), Newberry (7), and Viloria, Fernandez; Lambert, Fulmer (3), Jones (5), Delgado (6), Thompson (7), Burr (9), and McCann, Gonzalez. W—Lambert 1-0. L—Griffin 0-1. HRs—Dozier, Jones, Melendez, Flores; Alonso.

