Spring training
Tuesday's results
Texas 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs (ss) 6, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2
Washington 3, Atlanta 2
Toronto at Boston, cancelled
N.Y. Mets at Miami, cancelled
Minnesota at Baltimore, cancelled
Philadelphia at Houston, cancelled
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., late.
Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., late.
Colorado vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., late.
San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., late.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., late.
Wednesday's games
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 12:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 12:07 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland (ss) vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Rangers 3, Brewers 2
Texas;020;001;000;—;3;10;0
Milwaukee;000;002;000;—;2;5;3
Lynn, Romano (6), Carpenter (8), Feigl (8), Hernandez (9), and Bandy, Whatley; Anderson, Guerra (5), Claudio (10), Albers (6), Barnes (7), Williams (8), and Grandal, Pina. W—Lynn. L—Anderson. Sv—Hernandez.
Cubs 6, Mariners 4
Seattle;010;101;001;—;4;7;2
Chicago (NL);013;010;01x;—;6;12;1
Crismatt, Leyer (4), Mills (5), Walker (6), Scott (8), and Nola, Raleigh; Darvish, Edwards Jr. (9), Montgomery (9), Carasiti (10), Chatwood (11), Brach (12), and Contreras, Davis. W—Darvish 2-0. L—Crismatt 0-1. Sv—Brach. HRs—Lewis, Walton; Roederer.
