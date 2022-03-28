Spring Storywalks at Bong, Hawthorn Hollow

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, invites the public to explore the newly installed Spring Storywalk, a way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.

Laminated pages from the children’s book “Our Yard is Full of Birds” by Anne Rockwell are attached to posts installed along the nature trail. Hikers search for the next page in the story.

Additional activities like scavenger hunts, art projects, snack ideas and action play are also included to help participants explore nature and learn more about birds. People should bring their phone or camera to take photos of the extra activities that are posted.

The book is aimed primarily for ages 3 to 8, but the whole family can enjoy the hike. The .7-mile trail begins right behind the Visitor Center and has some grade to it. Note: Dogs are not allowed on this trail.

The park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. There is no cost to hike, but a valid Wisconsin state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong. Call 262-878-5601 for more information.

Hawthorn Hollow storywalk

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library, has opened its StoryWalk Trail. The program creates interpretive trails based on popular children’s books.

In “Fletcher and the Springtime Blossoms,” the story follows Fletcher the rabbit as he warns his woodland friends of the impending snow. Except the “snow” is not what it seems in the springtime.

The story travels through Hawthorn Hollow on several trails, starting at the Old Mill Road trail and ending on the Trillium trail, where blossoms and flowers will eventually bloom.

This StoryWalk experience will be available to read until June, when the summer book will be installed.

Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road, is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. Note: Dogs are not allowed at Hawthorn Hollow.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0