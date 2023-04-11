RACINE — The 26th annual spring open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the 16th Street Studios, the creative home of more than 70 local artists at Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.

This free, family-friendly annual event offers art created by local artists and artisans.

The artists who make up 16th Street Studios work in many media like painting, collage, sculpture, ceramics, printmaking, writing and film making. Each studio is a unique reflection of the artists passion and style. Many are award-winning artists.