The Eco-Justice Center will mark the coming warmth of spring with a bonfire lighting and reflection from 2-2:30 p.m., and contemplate the changing seasons through seed-planting activities for the whole family from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to explore the grounds or stop by the gift shop. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

Immediately after the festivities, guests can stick around for the second annual open barn event from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Eco-Justice Center is seeking volunteers to serve on several committees and the Board of Directors. Guests can take a tour of the grounds and hear from executive director MaryLynn Conter Strack. Participants will learn about the goals of the various committees and how to contribute their expertise and time to to the center’s mission.