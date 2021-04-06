 Skip to main content
Spring Carnival and Egg Hunt in Waterford April 17
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford will host a Spring Carnival and Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at Ten Club Park, 123 N. River St.

The egg hunt begins at 1 p.m. with different areas for ages up to 3, 4-6, 7-10 and an ADA area. The event will feature balloon animals, magic tricks, live bunny photos, a visit with the Easter Bunny, build an egg drop, bounce houses and egg painting. Food trucks will be on site.

