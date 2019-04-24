Wednesday morning at the Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, 2519 Northwestern Ave., students created art during the museum's annual spring break art class. This year, the class' theme was "Around the World." Projects were inspired by various cultures "just to know different areas of the world through the lens of art and having fun," said Tricia Blasko, curator of education for the Racine Art Museum.
ABOVE: Ezekiel Niles, of Racine, left, a 9-year-old home-schooled fourth-grader, and Colton Morrow of Racine, 11, a fifth-grader at Olympia Brown Elementary School, hammer holes into metal sheets to make Mexican luminarias.
RIGHT: Maureen Fritchen, education assistant with the Racine Art Museum, shows students how to make Mexican metal luminarias.
