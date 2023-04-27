SOMERS — “Spring Awakening” — the winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical — opens in the Main Stage Theatre at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Friday night.

The show has a book and lyrics by Steven Sater, with music by songwriter Duncan Sheik, who has made a second name for himself on the stage, including the other Broadway shows “American Psycho” and “NOIR.”

Rachael Swartz, who is directing the show, is an accomplished stage and screen actress who focuses on musical theater and joined the UW-Parkside faculty in 2020. She helped design and launch UW-Parkside’s Concentration in Musical Theatre program.

“Spring Awakening” explores “the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable,” show organizers said.

When it opened on Broadway in 2006, Entertainment Weekly said the “landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock ‘n’ roll that is exhilarating audiences across the nation like no other musical in years.”

The original production helped launch the careers of Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr. and Skylar Astin.

Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 28-29 and May 5-6 and 2 p.m. Sundays, April 30 and May 7.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (age 60 and older) and $10 for youths (age 17 and younger).

Note: The show contains mature themes. For tickets, go to uwp.edu or call 262-595-2564.