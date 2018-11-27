The Racine Rampage 12U youth football team finished off a perfect season with a big championship last month.
The Rampage won the title in the 12U Restricted National Division Nov. 18 at the prestigious Battle at Rocky Top Youth Football Tournament in Knoxville, Tenn., beating the Avon Orioles 26-0 in the championship game. The tournament is one of the nation’s largest youth football tournaments, with nearly 300 teams playing in seven age groups.
The Rampage, which in 2014 was the first Wisconsin youth team to win the Battle in Rocky Top, according to Rampage head coach Tim Rothen, were part of an eight-team divisions representing six states. They had a tough game to begin the tournament, just getting by the C.B.S. Falcons 14-12, but the Rampage shut out their final two opponents, beating the Carolina Warriors 36-0 in the semifinals before beating the Orioles.
The Rampage went 8-0 on the season and won two other tournaments in November — the FCS Spartan Challenge in Lansing, Mich., and the Monsters of the Midwest Tournament in Crown Point, Ind., their second straight Monsters title. They outscored their opponents 191-32 in eight games and are 18-1 in the last three seasons.
The offense was led by Roland Harris with 12 touchdowns and Termarion Brumby with 11 TDs. Brumby and Harris also were the team’s leading tacklers on defense, Jamaron Lacy had a team-high four sacks and Ruben Morgan had two interceptions and was the team’s No. 2 receiver.
Rothen said the last time the Rampage had this level of success, the team included four players from WIAA Division 4 state champion St. Catherine’s (seniors Da’Shaun Brown, DJ Carter, Guy Van Dis, Tim Carthron) along with current seniors at Case (Timmy Rothen, Robby Carrillo, Casey Morgan, Dashaun Davis), Horlick (Jager Clark, Caleb Stulo, Austin Deltoro) and Union Grove (Luke Nelson).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.