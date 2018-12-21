It was early September and school was in session at the University of Wisconsin.
And was it ever in session for Jared Krattiger.
Krattiger, who had won 192 of his 197 matches for the Waterford High School wrestling team the previous four years, had just endured a grueling summer of practice as a UW freshman. He had been known for his all-out desire to succeed at Waterford, but this was major-college wrestling and Krattiger admits that even he was being pushed to the brink.
And then came that early September day, when new UW assistant head coach Jon Reader summoned Krattiger to the wrestling practice area. Reader, who won the NCAA championship at 174 pounds at Iowa State in 2011, was in wrestling gear and he summoned Krattiger to the mat.
Class was in session. And it wasn't pretty.
"I swear, it was almost like I never even knew how to wrestle," said Krattiger, who went 50-1 and won the WIAA Division 1 championship at 182 pounds as a senior at Waterford in February. "He beat me up so bad I was like, 'Do I even know how to wrestle?' He was that much better.
"It really puts things in perspective and shows you where you need to grow and where you need to keep improving. It was a very tough transition."
When Krattiger showered up that afternoon, he was thinking about just how incredibly difficult the next level is. As for Reader, he was thinking about what a prized recruit Krattiger is as a redshirt freshman.
"When I wrestled with Jared, I know right away that he has everything to be a national champ at this level and I truly believe that," Reader said. "You see with his passion and intensity that he wants to be the best version of himself and that's why I'm drawn to guys like Jared.
"He's going to be one heck of a representative of the University of Wisconsin when he puts that 'W' on his chest."
That will likely be next season, at least as far as earning points in a varsity match for the Badgers. As a redshirt this season, he has won seven of his eight matches at 184 pounds, with his only loss coming on a medical forfeit when he injured his left shoulder.
The price will be enormous if Krattiger wants to progress into a starting wrestler in the varsity lineup next season. But Krattiger is willing to dig deep and pay up. It's been said participating in a major college sport is like working a full-time job, and Krattiger has been putting in long hours that start in the pre-dawn hours with running and spring races.
It has been especially rough because new head coach Chris Bono, along with Reader and fellow assistant Mark McDonough, were hired this year to change the culture with UW's wrestling program.
"I went there right after school (at Waterford) got done and that was a really hard transition," Krattiger said. "These coaches came in there and they're shaking the tree. A lot of guys ended up quitting and it was just tough, especially during preseason, when I was thinking, 'Is this what I want?'
"But every day, I kept reminding myself that this is what I love and this is my passion and things will pay off in the end. You just have to go through the hard times."
Reader is quite certain it will all pay off for Krattiger, based on what he's seen so far.
"He's a phenomenal kid, he comes from a phenomenal family, he's a Wisconsin kid and, I tell you, these Wisconsin kids are tough," Reader said. "That's what we want. We want these kids to stay in the state and make the state proud.
"And I promise you Jared Krattiger is going to make this state proud."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.