Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Racine County Senior Masters Tournament concluded Thursday afternoon at Ives Grove Golf Links and two winners were crowned for their respective age groups.

Dan Fox was the overall champion for the 50-69 age group as he shot a 149 over the two-day tournament. The winner of the 70-89 age group was Jerry Barr, who shot a 156 in the 70-79 age group. Bill Johnson finished right behind Barr with a 157.

Fox, who was tied with Todd Dyess at the end of the first round, prevailed with a 75, the best score of the day, in the final round.

Dyess shot a 74 in round one at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course, but fell off with an 88 in the final round.

The best score out of the 50-59 age group came from Scott Mueller, who carded a 153.

In the 80-89 group, which only had scores posted for the first round, Glen Urick shot an 82.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Load comments