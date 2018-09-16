When Kevin Weslaski's body started suggesting to him that maybe his days as a triathlete were over, he didn't listen.
Oh, the 55-year-old Racine man was certainly responsible with his recovery from a series of ailments. But he never stopped believing there was still gas left in his tank as a competitor.
Was there ever.
Weslaski placed fourth among 167 entrants in the 50-59 age division of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship Sept. 2 at Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa. He was sixth in the 1.2-mile swim (28:43), second in the 56-mile bike race (2:32.35) and fourth in the 13.1-mile run (1:32.10).
With an overall time of 4:40.9, which included two transitions, Weslaski finished behind Andre Bekker (4:35.15) of South Africa, Stephen Karlen (4:37.45) of Switzerland and Uwe Roepstorf (4:39.50) of Germany.
Weslaski was in second place until there were three miles remaining in the run.
"I wanted to win, to be honest," said Weslaski, who is administrator for the family-owned Image Management in Racine. "I was training to win, but I knew it was going to be a tall task.
"I had three goals when I went there. My first goal was to finish first overall in the age group. My second was to get on the podium, which would have been top five, which I did. My third was top 10, which I did. So I accomplished two of my three goals."
It's a miracle Weslaski placed at all, given his recent medical history. After placing 10th in the World Championship in Las Vegas in 2013 and 28th at Mont Tremblant, Canada in 2014, Weslaski fell on some hard times.
First came a broken left wrist in 2015. Then came a severe case of shingles in 2016. And then came his biggest challenge, a herniated disc in his back in 2017.
So severe was his pain that he was literally crawling in his home at times. After that, he was confined to a wheelchair.
"It was just awful," he said at the time. "I was literally crying every night."
Within 16 months, he was competing against some of the greatest athletes his age in the world. And he was finishing ahead of the vast majority of them. Bekker, a friend of Weslaski, credited Weslaski with pushing him to the championship.
But there was one more issue before Weslaski departed for South Africa Aug. 24.
"Two days before I left, I came down with a severe toothache," he said. "It turned out I needed a root canal. So I had a root canal two days before I left."
Weslaski came home with a coveted trophy that didn't appear to be realistic not too long ago.
The 6-foot-2, 173-pound Weslaski achieved his comeback with conditioning, a meticulous diet, abstaining from alcohol, getting lots of rest and taking multiple vitamins.
And he was rewarded Sept. 2.
"I'm so happy. I mean, this was a big step for me," he said. "I took it to the next level with that race and I was on the podium with the best in the world among the people who can bike, swim and run,
"It was a dream come true. I set a goal and I accomplished it. And that's what I want young people to see and hear. You set goals in your life and then you try to achieve them."
Not that he's produced the best performance of his career, is Weslaski going to take a step back? Not at all. His next goal is qualifying for for the full Ironman, which is comprised of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike race and a 26.2-mile run.
If Weslaski qualifies next year, he will compete in the 2020 full Ironman at Cona, Hawaii.
"This was the 70.3 distance," he said. "Now I want to do the full Ironman. I want to get on the podium there."
Weslaski has proven that it wouldn't be wise to bet against him accomplishing that goal.
