Dylan Questad didn’t waste time making a decision.

After being drafted by the Minnesota Twins on the fifth round (150th pick) of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon, the recent Waterford High School graduate decided to forego playing collegiately.

Questad, a right-handed pitcher, recently committed to play for the University of Arkansas, which qualified for the NCAA Tournament last season. He said he will report to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels of the Florida State League, Class A affiliate of the Twins, within the next week or so.

“To be honest, they were one of the teams that was the highest on me,” said Questad, who was named Wisconsin’s Player of the Year by Gatorade after his senior season at Waterford. “When the fifth round rolled around, I was kind of expecting them to be one of the teams and it just turned out to be them.

“I’m just very happy right now. It’s kind of surreal still.”

After conferring with his agent, Chicago-based Adam Rosenthal, Questad decided to pass on his college opportunity and sign with the Twins.

“I’m going to be going down to their spring training facility in Fort Myers soon to sign everything,” Questad said. “I got the offer I wanted and my agent thought it would be a real good fit for me, so we ended up accepting it.”

When asked how much he will be receiving, Questad said he would leave it to Rosenthal about disclosing that. Rosenthal could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

Questad, whose fastball has been clocked as high at 98 mph, led Waterford to a 21-5 record and a share of the Southern Lakes Conference championship. He did not allow an earned run until Union Grove defeated Waterford 4-0 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal June 6 in Oregon.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Questad went 5-1 with an 0.48 earned run average and an 0.71 WHIP. Opponents hit .095 against him. He struck out 89 in 43⅔ innings. Questad feels he has command of five pitches — a fastball, curveball, slider, changeup and sinker.

Second-year Waterford coach Matt Read feels Questad is just as impressive as a person.

“He’s got a great family and you can tell that’s just who he is and who he’s been his whole life,” Read said. “It’s crazy though because when it’s baseball time, he’s no longer soft spoken. He becomes the most competitive guy in the room and kind of the pulse of the team when it’s time to show up.

“But you couldn’t ask for a better human and well as being a great player. I couldn’t be happier for him. He worked so hard for us and I know no one’s going to outwork him once he gets to pro ball.

“Hopefully, in a few years, we’re going to see him in the big leagues.”