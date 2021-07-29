Watch Now: Reimagined, re-routed Lighthouse Run will be held Saturday

It will take a little getting used to because of so many changes, but one of Racine’s most enduring sporting events is returning after an absence of more than 25 months on Saturday.

It just took a lot of thinking outside of the box for event organizers Cory Sebastian and Brenda Hughes to make this happen.

When they started drawing up plans last winter for the Lighthouse Run’s first proper road race since 2019, COVID-19 restrictions that reduced last year’s race to a virtual event were still in place. Sebastian and Hughes had no way of knowing at the time what restrictions would still be enforced this summer and they had to forge ahead to pull everything together.

As Sebastian explained, “During the planning process, because of COVID, we were experiencing some challenges during that time and Caledonia was very open and available to host the event. And Olympia Brown has a lot of space. So if social distancing was something that was going to be a concern for people, that space offered that to us. It just made sense in order for us to have the event this year.”