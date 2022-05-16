Watch Now: Lighthouse Run to return to Downtown Racine in 2022

RACINE — After two tumultuous years, the Lighthouse Run is back.
In fact, it’s going back to the future.
When the 44th annual event is held June 25, it will return to the format that had been a Racine tradition since the first race was held in 1979.
That means legions of runners and walkers making their way down Main Street on a certified course as spectators cheer them on. That means Racine’s picturesque Lighthouse has been restored as a centerpiece to this run. That means a Downtown that had been devoid of this joyous summer activity the last two years will be coming back to life.
“We’re very excited to be back in Downtown Racine and the traditional Lighthouse Run route for the 44th annual Lighthouse Run,” said event organizer Cory Sebastian, who is working alongside Brenda Hughes. “I would like to extend my sincere thank you to Caledonia for
welcoming us last year. They were such huge champions for allowing us to be there and I can’t say enough.
“However, based on feedback, it was definitely determined that this is where people would like it to be. So, we’re excited to be working with the city and be working with the Downtown Racine Corporation to create this event to what it was and recreate it to what it could be.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Lighthouse Run was relegated to a virtual event, when entrants ran at their convenience during a specified window as their times were recorded on a chip that was issued with registration.
One year later, Sebastian and Hughes restored the format as a one-day event, but were forced to make major alterations because of restrictions in Downtown Racine related to the pandemic. The new site was Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 5½ Mile Road, about six miles northwest of downtown with no view of the Lighthouse. The date was also changed from mid-June to July 31 because the uncertainty of planning around COVID protocols forced a later start.
Only about 500 entrants were on hand, a long way from the record turnout of 4,191 in 1991 and just a sample size of the 1,500 to 2,000 that have usually been on hand during the last several events.
Entrants and spectators were bused to and from the event from Hickory Hall on Douglas Avenue and the excitement that typified past Lighthouse Runs was far more measured.
Kenosha resident Julissa Gomez crosses the finish line in the 2019 Lighthouse Run 10-run race in Downtown Racine. Gomez won the 10-mile women's championship in 1:06:58. The Lighthouse Run is returning to downtown for the first time since then, when it is held June 25.
ANDREW ROSENTHAL, Journal Times file photo
The consensus from competitors was that while they were grateful there was a run, it just wasn’t the same.
“Participants were extremely happy that we still held it despite the challenges, they thought the course was nice. they appreciated all the efforts and they liked to just be able and run,” Sebastian said. “However, it’s just a little bit different when you have the opportunity to do it downtown.
“Change can be challenging, which is was, and they embraced it, but they still like the oldie, but goodie style.”
And now, it will be returning to the setting of its former glory.
Just as it used to be, runners will start at 725 Lake Ave.,
site of the old YMCA building, and return at Monument Square in Downtown Racine. Everything is expected to return to normal, from the water stops to the vendors to the award presentation.
“We are hoping for a very strong turnout this year,” Sebastian said. “In addition, we are also creating a wellness fair that will be happening at Monument Square, so there’s going to be a lot of collaborations with that.
“There’s going to be hopefully up to 20 vendors and with the participation of the downtown businesses opening up early, there’s going to be this downtown community type day.
“And in Downtown Racine, there’s going to be a lot of really fun events starting at 4:30 p.m. They have a DJ, they have a fashion show, so we’re really hoping this event will just go through the whole day, with all the participants being able to enjoy downtown Racine.”
Sebastian was quick to point out that this event will be far more than just the return of a Racine tradition as it was originally conceived. It is also about making a difference in the community through the YMCA.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “As much as it’s a sporting event, which is wonderful, all the proceeds from this event, all the sponsorships, all of the fees, this goes to support the programs that are supporting the YMCA.
“So we have Kids Strong Racine, Family Strong Racine and Health Strong Racine. This is a fundraiser. This is so important to youth and overall wellness. This is one of the reasons we do this event. This is a fundraiser for those non-profit programs. All these dollars go directly back into the community, which I think is a really big piece.”
In Photos: 41st annual Lighthouse Run
Highlights from the 41st annual Lighthouse run
Lighthouse run
Photos from the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Photos from the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Laurie Bates (front left), Jill Olson (front middle), Jessica Morgan (front right), Brandon Bates (back left), and Eddy Morgan (back right) traveled from Port Washington for the 10-mile race.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Photos from the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Photos from the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners line up at the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10-mile race take off from the starting line.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
10 mile runners take off from the starting line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Ben Gregory warms up for the 4 mile race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners line up for the 4 mile race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners starts their races at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run on Saturday in downtown Racine. This year's event featured a new course design.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the four-mile mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019. After being held as a virtual event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lighthouse Run is returning Saturday at Olympia Brown Elementary School.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4-mile race take off from the start line in downtown Racine at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run on June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race take off from the start line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Photos from the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
A dog says hello during the 2-mile run/walk.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Ben Gregory wins the men's 4-mile race with a time of 21:39.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Milwaukee resident Allison Anich wins the women's 4-mile race at the 2019 Lighthouse Run on Saturday in downtown Racine. Anich, a 2013 Horlick High School graduate, finished in 24:41 at the 41st annual event.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
A runner checks her time as she crosses the finish line.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4-mile race for the 2019 Lighthouse Run cross the finish line on June 15, 2019, at downtown Racine.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine on June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Miguel Garcia crosses the finish line with a time of 53:51 to take first overtall in the 10 mile race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners cross the finish line on Main Street during the annual Lighthouse Run in 2019. The event is returning this year with a number of changes for both entrants and spectators.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
A 10-mile runner crosses the finish line.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 4 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Julissa Gomez crosses the finish line with a time of 1:06:58 in the 10 mile to finish first among female runners at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Julissa Gomez crosses the finish line with a time of 1:06:58 in the 10 mile to finish first among female runners at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Photos from the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Julissa Gomez crosses the finish line with a time of 1:06:58 in the 10 mile to finish first among female runners at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners replenish fluids after finishing the race.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Photos from the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10-mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10-mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine last June 15. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will only be a fraction of the participants competing Saturday, when this year's race was scheduled. Runners will be electronically timed as courses of their choice and will be eligible to submit times through July 5.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race close in on the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race close in on the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners in the 10 mile race cross the finish line at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Kelly Oja of Caledonia closes in on the finish line while wearing a rucksack as the last finisher in the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine. Oja races in honor of his late grandfather who died related to the Bataan Death March. He chose to wear his grandfather's sack during Saturday's race with Father's Day on Sunday, carrying an American Flag in honor of Flag Day on Friday. His main goal is the Marine Corp 50K in October. "The first time I carried the flag in the Lighthouse 10 – I was a little faster then, a little younger – I had people standing out of their lawn chairs," he said. "Now they're saluting me or putting their hand over their hearts."
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Kelly Oja of Caledonia closes in on the finish line.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Runners receive their awards after the race at the 41st annual Lighthouse Run in downtown Racine, June 15, 2019.
Andrew Rosenthal
Lighthouse run
Brian Falcone, Nick Gow, Freddy Garcia and Matthew Schmanski (Jenny Spangler Racing) pose with the open team title during the awards ceremony.
Andrew Rosenthal
Andrew Rosenthal
