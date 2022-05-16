Watch Now: Lighthouse Run to return to Downtown Racine in 2022

RACINE — After two tumultuous years, the Lighthouse Run is back.

In fact, it’s going back to the future.

When the 44th annual event is held June 25, it will return to the format that had been a Racine tradition since the first race was held in 1979.

That means legions of runners and walkers making their way down Main Street on a certified course as spectators cheer them on. That means Racine’s picturesque Lighthouse has been restored as a centerpiece to this run. That means a Downtown that had been devoid of this joyous summer activity the last two years will be coming back to life.

“We’re very excited to be back in Downtown Racine and the traditional Lighthouse Run route for the 44th annual Lighthouse Run,” said event organizer Cory Sebastian, who is working alongside Brenda Hughes. “I would like to extend my sincere thank you to Caledonia for welcoming us last year. They were such huge champions for allowing us to be there and I can’t say enough.

“However, based on feedback, it was definitely determined that this is where people would like it to be. So, we’re excited to be working with the city and be working with the Downtown Racine Corporation to create this event to what it was and recreate it to what it could be.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Lighthouse Run was relegated to a virtual event, when entrants ran at their convenience during a specified window as their times were recorded on a chip that was issued with registration.

One year later, Sebastian and Hughes restored the format as a one-day event, but were forced to make major alterations because of restrictions in Downtown Racine related to the pandemic. The new site was Olympia Brown Elementary School, 2115 5½ Mile Road, about six miles northwest of downtown with no view of the Lighthouse. The date was also changed from mid-June to July 31 because the uncertainty of planning around COVID protocols forced a later start.

Only about 500 entrants were on hand, a long way from the record turnout of 4,191 in 1991 and just a sample size of the 1,500 to 2,000 that have usually been on hand during the last several events.

Entrants and spectators were bused to and from the event from Hickory Hall on Douglas Avenue and the excitement that typified past Lighthouse Runs was far more measured.

The consensus from competitors was that while they were grateful there was a run, it just wasn’t the same.

“Participants were extremely happy that we still held it despite the challenges, they thought the course was nice. they appreciated all the efforts and they liked to just be able and run,” Sebastian said. “However, it’s just a little bit different when you have the opportunity to do it downtown.

“Change can be challenging, which is was, and they embraced it, but they still like the oldie, but goodie style.”

And now, it will be returning to the setting of its former glory.

Just as it used to be, runners will start at 725 Lake Ave., site of the old YMCA building, and return at Monument Square in Downtown Racine. Everything is expected to return to normal, from the water stops to the vendors to the award presentation.

“We are hoping for a very strong turnout this year,” Sebastian said. “In addition, we are also creating a wellness fair that will be happening at Monument Square, so there’s going to be a lot of collaborations with that.

“There’s going to be hopefully up to 20 vendors and with the participation of the downtown businesses opening up early, there’s going to be this downtown community type day.

“And in Downtown Racine, there’s going to be a lot of really fun events starting at 4:30 p.m. They have a DJ, they have a fashion show, so we’re really hoping this event will just go through the whole day, with all the participants being able to enjoy downtown Racine.”

Sebastian was quick to point out that this event will be far more than just the return of a Racine tradition as it was originally conceived. It is also about making a difference in the community through the YMCA.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” she said. “As much as it’s a sporting event, which is wonderful, all the proceeds from this event, all the sponsorships, all of the fees, this goes to support the programs that are supporting the YMCA.

“So we have Kids Strong Racine, Family Strong Racine and Health Strong Racine. This is a fundraiser. This is so important to youth and overall wellness. This is one of the reasons we do this event. This is a fundraiser for those non-profit programs. All these dollars go directly back into the community, which I think is a really big piece.”

